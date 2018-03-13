Ripple News UpdateSiam Commercial Bank PCL (BKK:SCB), one of the companies using Ripple's blockchain software in East Asia, is adding two new currencies to its remittance business.SCB will add euros and British pounds. This move, which comes in reaction to higher inflows of GBP and EUR, could make life easier for anyone wishing to make cross-border payments.The additions will become final in Q3. At the same time, SCB hopes to make its partnership with Ripple independent of the central bank, whose "sandbox" it has been using for experimentation.This is good Ripple news on a day when XRP prices are slipping. But more importantly, it is part of a.

