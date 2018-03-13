sprite-preloader
13.03.2018 | 17:15
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, March 13

FirstGroup plc

13 March 2018

Director/PDMRShareholding

Share Incentive Plan ("SIP") Purchase and Award of Partnership and Matching Shares

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") has been notified by Computershare Trustees Limited, trustees of the FirstGroup SIP, of the purchase on behalf of Jimmy Groombridge, a Director, of 179 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company. The Partnership Shares were purchased on 12 March at a price of £0.838155 per share. In accordance with the rules of the SIP, 23 Matching Shares were also awarded to Jimmy Groombridge.

The notification below, is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provide further detail.

In addition, the information below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule (DGTR) 6.2.2AR:

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 2.2

Enquiries

Sarah Steadman

Share Schemes and Company Secretarial Assistant

020 7725 2731

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Jimmy Groombridge
2 Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Director
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameFirstGroup plc
b)LEI549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 5p each


GB0003452173
b)Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares under the FirstGroup plc Share Incentive Plan

Award of Matching shares under the Share Incentive Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.838155

£0.000		179

23
d)Aggregated information

Partnership Shares

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Matching shares

- Aggregated volume

- Price



179

£150



23

£0.00
e)Date of the transaction12/03/2018
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)
