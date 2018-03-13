London's FTSE 250 was down 0.7% to 19,967.82 in afternoon trade on Tuesday. IG Group was the standout gainer as Numis said it will likely report another record quarter for revenue on 22 March. The brokerage expects Q3 revenue of £145m, up £10m on the second quarter and 23.5% higher on the year. It lifted its price target on the stock to 781p from 760p and said IG's market position should improve as the industry matures and regulation is introduced to restrict the activities of the less ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...