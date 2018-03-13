AIM-listed finance and investment management firm Burford Capital, which focuses on law, has agreed to sell its investment in the Teinver matter for $107m in cash. The investment is $12.8m so the sale represents a gain of $94.2m and a return on invested capital of 736%. The Teinver matter represents an investment in an arbitration matter arising out of the expropriation of two Argentine airlines by Argentina's government. In July 2017, the arbitration tribunal rendered an award in favour of the ...

