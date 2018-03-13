Aerospace giant BAE Systems has appointed Crossrail chief executive Andrew Wolstenholme to the newly-created role of group managing director of Maritime and Land UK. Wolstenholme will be responsible for BAE Systems' maritime and land UK sectors and will report directly to chief executive Charles Woodburn. Crossrail announced las week that he was stepping down from the role of CEO after seven years to take up a new role in the private sector. Wolstenholme, who led Europe's largest infrastructure ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...