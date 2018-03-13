Stocks are holding higher, but are off their best levels, following an in-line reading on US consumer prices and as traders digest the White House's decision to replace Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with CIA chief Mike Pompeo. Against that backdrop, as of 1442 GMT the Dow Jones Industrial Average was ahead by 0.42% or 103.70 points at 25,280.70, alongside a 0.21% or 5.98 point advance on the S&P 500 to 2,788.57, while the Nasdaq Composite was higher by just 0.02% or 1.97 points at 7,591.39. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...