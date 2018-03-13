

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The White House has announced President Donald Trump's first trip to Latin America, 13 months after he assumed office.



The President will travel to Peru and Colombia next month, Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told a news conference Monday.



He will attend the Summit of the Americas in Peruvian capital Lima, and will participate in a series of bilateral, multilateral, and cultural engagements.



This travel highlights the President's resolve to deepen our historical ties with our partners in the region and our joint commitment to improve security and prosperity for the people of the Americas, Sanders told reporters.



She also announced that on March 20, President Trump will welcome Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman of Saudi Arabia to the White House. The President looks forward to discussing ways to strengthen ties between the United States and Saudi Arabia, and to advance our common security and economic priorities, she added.



