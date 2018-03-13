At the request of Kvika banki hf., ID-No. 540502-2930, Kvika bank's shares will be traded on Nasdaq First North Iceland as of March 16th 2018.



Short name: KVIKA --------------------------------------------------- Number of shares: 1.835.017.630 --------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: IS0000020469 --------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 share --------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 152974 --------------------------------------------------- ADT Value: ISK 10,000,000 --------------------------------------------------- Company Identity Number: 540502-2930 --------------------------------------------------- Market: First North Iceland / 101 --------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: Other Equities, ISK / 227 --------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: FNIS ---------------------------------------------------



Classification



Industry 8000 Financials ----------------------------- Supersector 8300 Banks -----------------------------