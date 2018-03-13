Southern Pacific Securities 04-1 PLC - Redemption Notice

REDEMPTION NOTICE

SOUTHERN PACIFIC SECURITIES 04-1 PLC

Notice to the holders of all outstanding

€325,700,000 Class A1a Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 2029

U.S.$310,000,000 Class A1b Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 2029

£177,700,000 Class A2 Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes (with Class A2 Detachable Coupons) due 2042

£31,500,000 Class M Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 2042

£6,000,000 Class B Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 2042

(together the "Notes')

issued by Southern Pacific Securities 04-1 PLC (the "Issuer')

The Issuer refers to its notice dated 9 February 2018 (the "Issuer's Notice").

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the Noteholders that in accordance with the Issuer's notice to Noteholders of its intention to redeem the Notes pursuant to Condition 5(d) (Optional Redemption), as set out in the Issuer's Notice, the Issuer has redeemed the Notes in full at their Sterling Equivalent Principal Amount Outstanding including all accrued but unpaid interest on 12 March 2018. Accordingly, the listing of the Notes on the Official List of the FCA and the admission of the Notes to trading on the Regulated Market of the London Stock Exchange plc will be cancelled on, or shortly after, 13 March 2018.

Noteholders who have queries in relation to the above matters should contact the Directors of Southern Pacific Securities 04-1 PLC, 6th Floor, 65 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7NQ; email: spvservices@linkgroup.co.uk; attn.: The Directors for further information.

Defined terms used in this notice will have the meaning given to them in the prospectus of the Issuer dated 23 February 2004.

13 March 2018

for and on behalf of

Southern Pacific Securities 04-1 PLC