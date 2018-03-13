Southern Pacific Financing 04-A PLC - Redemption Notice

REDEMPTION NOTICE

SOUTHERN PACIFIC FINANCING 04-A PLC



Notice to the holders of all outstanding



£305,200,000 Class A Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 2042

(with Detachable A Coupons)

£21,000,000 Class B Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 2042

£11,550,000 Class C Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 2042

£8,750,000 Class D Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 2042

£3,500,000 Class E Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 2042

(together the "Notes')

issued by Southern Pacific Financing 04-A PLC (the "Issuer')

The Issuer refers to its notice dated 9 February 2018 (the "Issuer's Notice").

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the Noteholders that in accordance with the Issuer's notice to Noteholders of its intention to redeem the Notes pursuant to Condition 5(d) (Early Redemption), as set out in the Issuer's Notice, the Issuer has redeemed the Notes in full at their Principal Amount Outstanding including all accrued but unpaid interest on 12 March 2018. Accordingly, the listing of the Notes on the Official List of the FCA and the admission of the Notes to trading on the Regulated Market of the London Stock Exchange plc will be cancelled on, or shortly after, 13 March 2018.

Noteholders who have queries in relation to the above matters should contact the Directors of Southern Pacific Financing 04-A PLC 6th Floor, 65 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7NQ; email: spvservices@linkgroup.co.uk; attn.: The Directors for further information.

Defined terms used in this notice will have the meaning given to them in the prospectus of the Issuer dated 26 April 2004.

13 March 2018

for and on behalf of

Southern Pacific Financing 04-A PLC