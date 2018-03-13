E-Gates Market Global Growth Forecast at 19% CAGR to 2022

PUNE, India, March 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

E-gates Market Research Report 2018, Market Overview and Forecast up to 2022 report added in ReportsnReports.com. This market research report presents a comprehensive analysis of the global E-gates market by component such as hardware, service, and software. The report also presents a detailed analysis of the market's growth prospects across regions such as the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

The E-gates market research analysts predict that the market will grow at a CAGR of close to 19% by 2022. Some of the hardware used in E-gates include light-emitting diode (LED) screen for displaying the traveller information, scanners for iris and fingerprint, and cameras for facial recognition. The hardware segment is the major contributor toward the market's growth as it is the most important component used in E-gates. This will drive the growth prospects for the automated security E-gate market in the segment in the forthcoming years.

Segmentation by component and analysis of the E-gates market: Hardware, Service, Software. The automated security E-gate market is witnessing growth in EMEA due to the rising focus on avoiding the terrorist attacks. The rising investments on the installation of E-gates at the airports by the government will further boost the market's growth in the region until the end of 2022.

Global E-gates Market key players are Gemalto, Idemia, Nec, Sita, Vision-Box.

Key questions answered in the report include

- What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2022?

- What are the key factors driving the global E-gates market?

- What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global E-gates market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in the global E-gates market?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global E-gates market?

- What are the trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA?

- What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global E-gates market?

