The "Europe Remote Infrastructure Management Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Remote Infrastructure Management Market is expected to witness a market growth of 10.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

With the growth in the demand for managing servers remotely and monitoring servers to mitigate risks or attacks, the core services would witness unparalleled growth. Securing a server is a challenge for most of the enterprises, and many of the enterprises opt for remote servers from multiple locations. Therefore, enterprises find the need for RIM services to manage servers, remote server administration, server audit, patch management, upgrade, performance monitoring, and also offer proactive timely maintenance services.

The market research report covers the competition analysis of key stake holders of the Europe Remote Infrastructure Management Market. Key companies profiled in the report include Fujitsu Limited, Capgemini, Accenture Plc., Genpact, Nityo Infotech, Sensiple, Rigel Networks, Cognizant, UST Europe, Inc., and AT&T, Inc.

Report Segmentation

Based on Core Services, the market report segments the market into Server Management, Database Management, Storage Management, Network Communication Management, Application Management, and Others.

Based on Organization Size, the market report segments the market into Small Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises.

Based on Vertical, the market report segments the market into BFSI, Government, Energy Utilities, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Telecom IT, Transportation, and Others.

Based on Countries, the Fuel Cards Market segments the market into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

