The "LAMEA Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Latin America, Middle East and Africa Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market expects to witness market growth of 50.5% CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023).

The telecom operators have challenges such as upgrading legacy systems to address the changing demand of the end-users, intense competition, higher cost of OpEx and CapEx, and lower RoI; therefore, the operators are working on identifying more scalable and cost-effective solutions. The aforementioned factors would drive the adoption of vEPC by the telecom operators.

The market research report covers the competition analysis of key stake holders of the Latin America, Middle East and Africa Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market. Key companies profiled in the report include Affirmed Networks, Ericsson AB, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., ZTE Corporation, NEC Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Mavenir Systems, and Athonet.

Report Segmentation

Based on Type, the Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market segments the market into Solution and Services. Solution Type includes Mobility Management Entity, Home Subscriber Server, Serving Gateway, Packet Data Network Gateway, and Policy Charging Rules Function. Services type includes Professional and Managed Services.

Based on Use Cases, the market report segments the market into LTE, VOLTE, VoWiFi, Broadband Wireless Access, IoT M2M, and MPN MVNO.

Based on End User, the Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market segments the market into Enterprises and Telecom Operators.

Based on Deployment Type, the market report segments the market into Cloud and On-Premise.

Based on Countries, the Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market segments the market into Brazil, Argentina, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Nigeria, and Rest of LAMEA.

Key Topics Covered

1. Market Scope Methodology

2. Market Overview

3. LAMEA Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market

4. LAMEA Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market by Use Cases

5. LAMEA Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market by End User

6. LAMEA Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market by Deployment Type

7. LAMEA Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market by Country

8. Competitive Study

9. Company Profiles

Affirmed Networks

Ericsson AB

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

ZTE Corporation

NEC Corporation

Nokia Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Mavenir Systems

Athonet

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/d5bm55/lamea_virtualized?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180313006196/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Telecommunications and Networks