Iranians Get Ready to Celebrate Chaharshanbe Suri Fire Festival in a Different Mood: Alliance for Public Awareness - Iranian Communities in Europe

Tuesday March 13 marks the ancient, patriotic fire festival of Chaharshanbe Suri in Iran. It is traditionally celebrated throughout Iran on the eve of the last Wednesday before Nowruz (the Iranian New Year, which marks the beginning of spring on March 20).

Since the inception of the clerical regime, the mullahs have been trying to prevent people from celebrating Chaharshanbe Suri, but these efforts have been thwarted by a brave and daring population, especially the young people.

But this year has been special. Due to massive protests throughout Iran in late December and January that shook the mullahs' regime to its core, the government's concerns have been exacerbated.

The regime's security officials have expressed their deep anxiety over the potential escalation of anti-government protests during the fire festival, Chaharshanbe Suri. This mood has been apparent in statements issued by Prosecutor Generals and Revolutionary Prosecutors of various provinces and cities around the country. Some of the Iranian regime's officials have threatened to shut down Telegram app, which is very popular in Iran, if they deemed it necessary.

At the same time, the main Iranian opposition movement, the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran's (PMOI/MEK) command inside the country has called for mobilization in connection with this festival.

MEK activists have extensively distributed leaflets and flyers in support of this call in scores of cities including Tehran.

Slogans such as "Down with Khamenei" and "Long live Rajavi", have been written on walls in public spaces in many of the same cities. Pictures of Iranian opposition leader, Maryam Rajavi has also been placed in various locations, while pictures of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei have been set on fire.

There has been a flurry of related activity on social media and in cyberspace. The hashtags Firefest, #4Shanbesouri, IranProtests have been used extensively with photos and clips of anti-regime activities, relaying the spirit of this year's Chaharshanbe Suri campaign.

Given the fact that Chaharshanbe suri rituals include jumping over the fire, the festival reaches its peak in the evening.