Transaction control and enterprise data software and services company Gresham Technologies announced its results for the year ended 31 December on Tuesday, with group revenues up 26% to £21.7m. The London-listed firm said of that, revenues at its Clareti division were up 48% to £11.1m, including £1.2m from C24 Technologies. Other revenues were said to be as planned and consistent year-on-year. Clareti software revenues were ahead 74% to £8.2m, of which Clareti software recurring revenues ...

