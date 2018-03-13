Biomass based renewable energy and forestry management business Active Energy has signed a joint venture agreement with Polish research, development and coal recovery and production company Cobant, it announced on Tuesday. The AIM-traded firm said the venture would explore opportunities to commercialise its 'CoalSwitch' coal additive in blends with reclaimed coal from coal slurry dumps in Upper Silesia, Poland. Active Energy said "detailed and varied" tests had demonstrated outperformance by ...

