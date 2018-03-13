Customer connection software-as-a-service provider Eagle Eye announced on Tuesday that Loblaw Companies - Canada's largest retailer - has a new relationship with Imperial to expand the PC Optimum programme. The AIM-traded firm said the PC Optimum programme was already available at a number of Mobil forecourts in Canada. Beginning this summer, however, PC Optimum members would also be able to earn points at more than 1,800 Esso forecourts in Canada on eligible fuel purchases, convenience store ...

