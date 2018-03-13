AIM-listed alcohol wholesaler and distributor Conviviality was under pressure again as it confirmed that adjusted earnings for the current year will come in between £55.3m and £56.4m, 20% below market expectations. The company had already said last week that it expected earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation to be 20% lower than market views, but had not given a range. It said at the time that the change in expectations reflected a "material error" in the financial ...

