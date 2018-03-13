American Resources Corporation Files September 31, 2017 Form 10-Q

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2018 / American Resources Corporation (OTC PINK: AREC), today announced that it has filed Form 10-Q's with the U.S. Security and Exchange Commission ("SEC") for periods ending March 31st, June 30th, and September 30th, of 2017. As such, the company is now current with its SEC filings following its share exchange agreement with Quest Energy Inc.

"Being current with the SEC and fully transparent to our shareholders has been and will be our number one goal," stated Kirk Taylor, Chief Financial Officer of American Resources Corporation. "After many months of work to complete Quest Energy Inc's initial audits for 2015 and 2016, we are pleased to have efficiently completed the quarterly reviews for 2017 as well. We look forward to completing the 2017 audit which will be incorporated in our 10K and keeping our shareholders informed of our company's progress as we grow."

About American Resources Corporation

American Resources Corporation is engaged in diversified energy services including mining, processing and logistics, with a primary focus on traditional energy sources such as coal and oil and gas. American Resources Corporation plans to expand its business by continuing to develop its currently leased properties and further expanding its processing and logistics business, and through the pursuit of strategic acquisitions.

Contact :

Mark LaVerghetta, Vice President of Corporate Finance & Communications

investor@americanresourcescorp.com

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

SOURCE: American Resources Corporation