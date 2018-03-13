"Google-Maps" Approach Automatically Generates Readable, Informative, Accurate Service Schematics Focused On Problem Areas To Accelerate Vehicle Diagnosis

Concept Engineering today announced the launch of E-engineTM, an online, reactive schematic visualization solution for use in automotive service centers. E-engine renders schematics of specific problem areas in automotive electrical systems based on Diagnostic Trouble Codes (DTC) generated by the vehicle itself or technician input, accelerating the repair operation dramatically.

E-engine, produced from proven technology in the semiconductor design arena, is a powerful schematic rendering system that has been used by engineers to visualize complex electronic semiconductors consisting of hundreds of millions of transistors. Concept Engineering has now applied this approach to the automotive industry to enable focused, informative online documentation produced directly from design data that allows the rapid identification and repair of vehicle issues.

"Live rendering apps such as Google Maps transformed the way we access and leverage information, allowing us to rapidly derive and focus on key details through a myriad of irrelevant data," noted Gerhard Angst, Chief Executive Officer of Concept Engineering. "We have applied this principle to automotive repair, greatly accelerating the diagnosis of vehicle defects in the same, revolutionary manner."

Accelerating Automotive Repair

Vehicle electronic systems have dramatically evolved over the last few years, and this will continue as autonomous driving and other advanced capabilities become commonplace. This changes the nature of automotive service, introducing complex electronic diagnosis into service centers. E-engine is designed to address this new need by accelerating the diagnosis of issues that can otherwise require hours to identify.

The E-engine generated schematics are clear and easy to read, providing additional information as required, such as component detail, making automotive service efficient and easy. Schematics are derived from a database produced directly from the original development Computer Aided Design (CAD) systems eliminating translation errors and reducing authoring effort. This process also allows vehicle detail to be immediately updated in the case of design changes.

The database contains information on vehicle variants and other design changes based on individual Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs) for increased accuracy. The schematics are viewed on a web browser, allowing for the use of tablets or PCs for easy access with no installation overhead.

E-engine Availability

Concept Engineering's E-engine is available immediately and is already in use within multiple automotive and aerospace organizations. It will operate with standard web browsers on any personal computer, tablet or other mobile device. The technology is also available as visualization engine software libraries for the integration into Windows- or Linux-based diagnostic and repair tools. For pricing, please contact Concept Engineering.

About Concept Engineering

Concept Engineering is a privately-held company based in Freiburg, Germany, that provides visualization and debugging technology for electronic circuits and systems. The company's technology is used in multiple electronic industries including Electronic Design Automation (EDA), Automotive, Aerospace, and other sectors. It helps electronic design engineers and service technicians to easily understand, debug, optimize and document electronic designs. For more information visit www.concept.de.

E-engine is a trademark of Concept Engineering GmbH. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

