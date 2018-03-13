Ogletree Deakins Grows Litigation Practice In Bay Area, Adds Lisa Hamasaki As Shareholder

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2018 / Ogletree Deakins, one of the largest labor and employment law firms representing management, is pleased to welcome Lisa Hamasaki as shareholder in the firm's San Francisco office. Hamasaki joins the firm from Miller Law Group, where she was a shareholder.

'Lisa has an excellent reputation in the legal community as a talented litigator,' said Thomas McInerney, managing shareholder of Ogletree Deakins' San Francisco office. 'She is a tremendous addition not only to our office, but to the firm's entire California practice. We're excited to bring her on board.'

Hamasaki has practiced law for nearly 20 years. She regularly handles all aspects of employment litigation and arbitration including strategy, investigation, discovery, motion practice, alternative dispute resolution, and trial. Hamasaki also has extensive experience defending and advising clients on employment and labor law issues, including policy preparation and trainings, discrimination, harassment, wrongful termination, retaliation, whistleblowing, defamation, leaves of absence, disability accommodations and interactive processes, pay classification, employee reviews and evaluations, workplace violence, and wage and hour claims.

Hamasaki has been selected as a Northern California Super Lawyer every year since 2012, listed among San Francisco Magazine's Top Women Attorneys in Northern California (2014-2016) and Top Attorneys in Northern California list (2015-2017). She has also been active for years with the National Association of Minority and Women Owned Law Firms (NAMWOLF) where she has most recently served as a Chair in charge of oversight for all of the NAMWOLF Practice Area Committees. Hamasaki earned her J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law and her B.A., magna cum laude, from Bates College.

About Ogletree Deakins

Ogletree Deakins is one of the largest labor and employment law firms representing management in all types of employment-related legal matters. Premier client service, as outlined in the firm's Client Pledge, is one of the firm's top priorities and a cornerstone of its core values. U.S. News - Best Lawyers® 'Best Law Firms' has named Ogletree Deakins a 'Law Firm of the Year' for seven consecutive years. In 2018, the publication named Ogletree Deakins its 'Law Firm of the Year' in the Litigation-Labor & Employment category. Ogletree Deakins has more than 850 attorneys located in 52 offices across the United States and in Europe, Canada, and Mexico. The firm represents a diverse range of clients, from small businesses to Fortune 50 companies.

