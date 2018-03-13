In continuation of Tryg's notice of the annual general meeting on 16 March 2018 at 15:00 CET (announcement no. 03-2018), TryghedsGruppen smba has announced the nomination of the following three candidates for election to Tryg's Supervisory Board at the annual general meeting:



Anders Hjulmand



Jesper Hjulmand



Ida Sofie Jensen



CVs and written vote form on tryg.com and the InvestorPortal will be updated shortly.



As previously announced, Chairman Jørgen Huno Rasmussen will not run for re-election and thereby leaving Tryg's Supervisory Board after the annual general meeting on 16 March 2018.



