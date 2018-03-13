The global methyl ethyl ketone (MEK) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 5% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180313006305/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global methyl ethyl ketone market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report presents a comprehensive research of the global methyl ethyl ketone market by application, including paints and coatings, printing inks, and adhesives. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Market driver: increasing construction activities

The global MEK market is propelled by an increase in the number of construction activities across the globe, particularly in APAC. MEK acts as an excellent solvent, specifically in the paints and coatings sector and is widely used in the construction sector. Regions such as APAC have witnessed growing construction activities with countries such as India and China at the forefront. APAC has the presence of four of the emerging and growth-leading economies in the world including, India, China, and the Philippines. Furthermore, countries such as Vietnam and Malaysia are considered as potential markets for the construction industry.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Market trend: use of MEK as a non-halogenated solvent in the process of polymer recovery

The conventional approaches to the recovery of the polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) polymer are still considered the most practical approaches. But the recovery of PHA from cellular biomass has led to the use of environmentally and dangerous solvents such as dichloromethane and chloroform that serve as potential alternatives. Thus, the global MEK market has witnessed the increased use of MEK to avoid the use of such dangerous solvents during the process of PHA recovery. PHA is further used as an alternative to plastics because of its biodegradability and physiochemical properties. PHAs also exhibit excellent biocompatibility and are used to develop materials that find use in medical applications such as therapeutic composites, sutures, and artificial organ construction scaffolds.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for specialty chemicals research, "The use of MEK as a non-halogenated solvent has emerged as a promising solution for the recovery of PHA from bacterial cells, particularly for the recovery of copolymer poly hydroxybutyrate-co hydroxyvalerate. Though MEK is not known to solubilize PHAs to the extent as that of chloroform, it is known to recover a comparable extent of polymer because of its processing benefits such as low MEK/PHA solution viscosity and lower density compared to that of cellular components."

Market challenge: fluctuation in the prices of crude oil coupled with tightening MEK supply

Crude oil acts as one of the commodities that are highly volatile as far as its nature of pricing is concerned. As MEK and other solvents such as toluene are the downstream derivatives of crude oil, the fluctuation in the prices of crude oil has a direct impact on both the production of MEK and its market profitability. The fluctuations in the prices of crude oil pose a challenge for the manufacturers of crude oil to fix the prices of the manufactured products.

Is your business on track for a successful future? Learn how Technavio can help

Technavio helps businesses anticipate changes in their marketplace, make proactive adjustments, and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

Technavio's best deals of the month! Celebrate Earth Day and clean energy with Technavio. Get 30% discounton all Energy reports. Offer valid from 12th March 18th March. OR Get 20% off on all Media and Entertainment Services reports. Offer valid only till the 31st of March.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180313006305/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com