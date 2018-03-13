The global umeboshi market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 8% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio

The report presents a comprehensive research of the global umeboshi market by product, including umeboshi pickled plums, umeboshi vinegar, and umeboshi paste. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

Market driver: increasing profit margins of manufacturers of umeboshi products

Umeboshi is available in the form of pickled plums, paste, and vinegar. Vinegar is obtained as a by-product during the pickling of plums. The manufacturing of umeboshi vinegar does not involve extra costs and generates additional earnings for the manufactures. Although the pickled plums are popular, end-users are gradually preferring the other forms as well. Manufacturers of umeboshi pickled plums pickle ume fruits in vinegar or other seasoned liquids to obtain vinegar. The vinegar is sometimes flavored with katsuobushi, kombu, and honey.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for food research, "The demand for umeboshi paste and umeboshi vinegar is growing due to their convenience and ease of handling. Umeboshi vinegar is generally used in Japan and several other countries. Umeboshi paste is used to augment the flavor and presentation of dishes. It makes the food sour, salty, and tangy. Manufacturers have introduced new variants of umeboshi products. These include organic umeboshi paste and premium umeboshi vinegar."

Market trend: rising demand for preservative and additive-free umeboshi products

Rapid urbanization has increased the demand for convenience foods and ready-to-eat (RTE) meals. These processed foods contain preservatives and synthetic additives, which can cause severe health problems. Additives such as artificial colors and flavors make food products appetizing. Some of the ailments caused by preservatives include cancer, cardiac diseases, obesity, cholesterol, diabetes, stroke, infertility, and chronic inflammation. Some of these preservatives weaken bones and cause premature aging. Increasing health consciousness has led to an increase in the demand for clean labels. End-users are increasingly buying additive- and preservative-free foods, particularly packaged food products.

Market challenge: environmental impact on production

The raw materials used for producing umeboshi comprise ume fruits or Japanese apricots. The global umeboshi market depends heavily on the availability of Japanese apricot. The inconsistent availability of raw materials can hinder the growth of the market. Extreme climatic conditions have an adverse effect on the production of crops. Apricots and Japanese apricots grow in cold climates, and the apricot trees are very sensitive to temperature changes during the winter season.

