The latest market research report by Technavio on the global online sex toys marketpredicts a CAGR of over 7% during the period 2018-2022.

The report segments the global online sex toys market by product (adult vibrators, erection rings, and dildos) and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global online sex toys market, according to Technavio researchers:

Growing LGBT population in developed countries: a major market driver

Increase in the innovative marketing of products: emerging market trend

APAC dominated the global online sex toys market by accounting for more than 62% of the market share

The growing LGBT population in developed countries is one of the major factors driving the global online sex toysmarket. In developed countries such as the US, the LGBT population is a major part of the entire population. The LGBT population is the key user of sexual wellness products, including sex toys. Moreover, this population is also supported by mainstream news media in the US. Furthermore, the support for the LGBT population is also evident by an initiative, which is solely dedicated to improving the health and wellness of this population.

Sex toys sold through online adult stores are associated with stereotypical images, and societal norms related to intimacy are discouraging consumers from openly buying these products. Thus, market participants have embraced discreet packaging of sexual wellness products such as vibrators. This development will certainly boost the confidence of buyers who are hesitant to buy sex toys. Although many sex toys containing explicit images were sold in underground shops, their availability in mainstream retail has altered the way they are displayed to avoid resentment from consumers.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research onhealth and wellness, "Sex toys providers are increasingly emphasizing on offering products online by shipping products with discrete packaging. Vendors have addressed this issue and package products with no indication of its contents. Anonymity is maintained even from delivery people. Branding content is not featured on the box, and the category displayed on delivery slips does not refer to the package as containing sexual wellness products. This trend is making consumers comfortable with shopping for these products from the privacy of their homes and this is expected to propel the demand in the market during the forecast period."

Global market opportunities

In terms of regional dominance, APAC led the global online sex toys market, accounting for more than 62% share in 2017. This is because of the low cost involved in producing sex toys in China and the increased adoption of these products in countries such as China, India, Japan, and Singapore. This was followed by the Americas and EMEA. The Americas has a larger market share when compared with EMEA owing to the increased product penetration, the presence of many key and prominent vendors, increased adoption of online retail, and high disposable income that supports the growth of the market, specifically in North America.

