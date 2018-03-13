London's blue chips stocks were heading lower on Tuesday afternoon, as the pound rose and yields fell. Financial stocks led the decline, with a life insurers hit by falling yields and non-life insurers hit by broker commentary. The pound's rise puts pressure on the FTSE 100's heavy representation of overseas earnings. Global financials were lower as yields took a hit as the dollar fell on news that US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson had got the White House axe. Direct Line was downgraded by ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...