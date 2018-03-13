London's blue chips stocks were heading lower on Tuesday afternoon, as the pound rose and yields fell. Financial stocks led the decline, with a life insurers hit by falling yields and non-life insurers hit by broker commentary. The pound's rise puts pressure on the FTSE 100's heavy representation of overseas earnings. Global financials were lower as yields took a hit as the dollar fell on news that US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson had got the White House axe. Direct Line was downgraded by ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...