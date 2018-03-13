Digital marketing services company XLMedia reported growth in profits for 2017 on Tuesday, after acquisitions boosted revenues. The AIM traded company's pre-tax profits grew 27% to $39.3m compared to 2016 as revenues increased by 33% to $137.6m across the same period. The company's full year dividend payments rose slightly to 7.7331c per share from 7.6069c in 2016. The company said its strong figures were "driven by organic growth complemented with recent acquisitions" in its publishing and ...

