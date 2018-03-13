sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 13.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,02 Euro		-0,06
-2,88 %
WKN: A110R3 ISIN: JE00BH6XDL31 Ticker-Symbol: 7X3 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
XLMEDIA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
XLMEDIA PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,03
2,08
20:04
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
XLMEDIA PLC
XLMEDIA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
XLMEDIA PLC2,02-2,88 %