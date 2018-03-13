Ola Strand Appointed New CEO Of BluWrap As The Business Attracts New Funding Ahead Of International Expansion

LONDON, March 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --BluWrap , the global technology company that naturally extends the shelf life of fresh proteins, announced today that Ola Strand, has been appointed as its CEO.

The appointment coincides with a fresh injection of capital into the business by the company's current investor, Wheatsheaf Group Limited, to help spearhead the company's future development. It also comes ahead of BluWrap's imminent expansion into Europe through the launch of a Norwegian subsidiary.

"Over the past four years BluWrap has successfully demonstrated that its market leading technology can significantly extend the shelf-life of fresh proteins including salmon, pork and poultry in a natural, sustainable way without compromising quality," said Graham Ramsbottom, CEO of Wheatsheaf Group.

"Since joining the company in 2016, Ola has made a significant and positive impact on the business from his base in Norway and has developed strong strategic customer relationships in Europe. With his background as CEO of large retail and logistics companies, Ola's experience is ideally suited to support BluWrap's next phase of development".

Ola Strand said "It is with honour and excitement that I take up the role of CEO at BluWrap. BluWrap's technology has a high potential in bringing fresh food to the world, whilst reducing our impact on the environment and in doing so, we can contribute to making the world a better place. But in order to succeed we must continue to develop our technology into a sustainable and attractive commercial product and platform that customers will be compelled to adopt."

About BluWrap

BluWrap is a global company that provides naturally extended shelf-life technology that has the potential to revolutionize fresh protein supply chains worldwide. The company's technology uses its patented oxygen management techniques to create and maintain an all-natural controlled atmosphere environment that extends the shelf life of perishable proteins. BluWrap's breakthrough technology enables suppliers of fresh protein to distribute their products in an environmentally responsible manner utilizing alternative transport to airfreight, while still delivering a fresh, high quality product to customers.For more information, visit www.bluwrap.com.

About Wheatsheaf Group

Wheatsheaf Group directly operates, invests in and helps to develop businesses in the food and agriculture sectors.

Working in partnership with our portfolio companies, through the activities of over 2,500 people in 34 countries and the development of innovative technologies, we aim to contribute enduring solutions to improve efficiency in the production of healthy and nutritious food to meet the food supply needs borne out of the increasing demands of a changing global population.

Wheatsheaf is one of three constituent parts of the Grosvenor estate which represents all of the business activities of the Grosvenor family. The others include:

Grosvenor Group, one of the world's largest privately-owned property businesses. It develops, manages and invests in property in more than 60 cities globally.

The Family Investment Office, which manages the Grosvenor Family's other interests including securities investments, rural estates in the UK and Spain, The Westminster charity foundation, a fine art collection and a family archive.

www.wheatsheafgroup.com