

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon has issued a voluntary recall of six AmazonBasics power bank models due to overheating, which has potential fire risk.



The power banks, which were sold between December 2014 and July 2017, have a risk of overheating, which can cause the unit to melt, posing a fire hazard. The AmazonBasics logo is printed on the front of the unit. Product ID number B00LRK8EVO, B00LRK8HJ8, B00LRK8I7O, B00LRK8IV0, B00LRK8JDC or B00ZQ4JQAA is printed on the back of the unit.



Amazon has removed all the listings for these power banks from its website and they are no longer available for purchase.



Amazon is also sending out emails to customers who purchased the power banks, advising them to immediately stop using them. The email also provides a one-time URL for the user to register the product and get further instructions about returns and obtaining a refund.



The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission says that about 260,000 units are affected.



Amazon has received 53 reports of the power banks overheating in the US, including one report of chemical burns due to contact with battery acid and four reports of property damage, including fire and smoke damage.



The product documentation states the power banks were made in China by Guoguang Electric Company Ltd.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX