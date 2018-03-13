sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 13.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

24,00 Euro		+0,20
+0,84 %
WKN: A0J3MP ISIN: FR0010343186 Ticker-Symbol: H2P 
Aktie:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HEURTEY PETROCHEM SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HEURTEY PETROCHEM SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,377
25,025
21:02
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HEURTEY PETROCHEM SA
HEURTEY PETROCHEM SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HEURTEY PETROCHEM SA24,00+0,84 %