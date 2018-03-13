Regulatory News:

Heurtey Petrochem (Paris:ALHPC) announces its consolidated results for 2017.

The Board of Directors of Heurtey Petrochem met on 13 March 2018 and approved the Group's 2017 financial statements. The consolidated financial statements have been audited.

A certification report is being prepared.

Audited figures, in million (IFRS) 2017 2016 Change Revenues 235.5 319.1 -26% Cost of sales (237.9) (284.2) -21% Gross margin % of revenues (2.3) (1)% 34.9 10.9% Administrative and commercial expenses (32.6) (35.2) -7% EBITDA* (27.6) 3.8 Current operating income % of revenues (34.9) (14.8)% (0.3) (0.1)% Other operating income and expenses (4.4) (6.6) Operating income (39.3) (6.9) Share of equity-accounted companies Financial profit Tax (0.1) (3.5) 0 0.0 (2.2) 2.0 Consolidated net income (42.9) (7.1) Net income, Group share (42.9) (7.2)

* EBITDA: Current operating income before amortisation, depreciation and provisions.

2017 revenues: €235,5 million

Heurtey Petrochem generated consolidated revenues of €235.5 million in 2017, down 26% compared to 2016. The Gas branch accounted for 31% of revenues, while the Furnaces branch represented 69% (31% refining, 16% petrochemicals, 22% hydrogen). The activity has been realized at 26% from the Americas, 37% from Asia/Oceania, 30% from Middle East/Africa and 7% from Europe/Russia.

A significant decrease of current operating profit in the two businesses

The Group's gross margin, which came out at -€2,3 million, represents -1% of the Group's revenues, with the results shown below of the two branches.

€ million Furnaces Gas processing 2017 2016 2017 2016 Revenues 162.8 246.7 72.7 72.4 Gross margin % of revenues 0 0% 32.5 13.2% (2.3) (3.2)% 2.5 3.4% Current operating income % of revenues (23.4) (14.4)% 7.4 3.0% (11.5) (15.8)% (7.7) (10.6)%

The Furnaces branch is strongly hit by the fall in business volume, coming from the low level of order intake over the year along with some cost overruns on contracts during construction phase and warranty. The Gas branch recorded steady revenues compared to 2016 considering the opening backlog, however the gross margin shows a significant decrease due to difficulties encountered in some projects during completion phase.

The administrative and commercial costs at €32,6 million dropped by 7% taking into account the savings made by the Group.

The Group's current operating income came out at -€34.9 million (-14,8%) of consolidated revenues with a current operating loss of -14,4% in the Furnaces branch and -15.8% in the Gas branch.

After taking into account a non-recurring operating expense of €4.4 million, mainly stemming from €1.2 million costs of workforce reduction and €2,7 million costs related to the relocation of Prosernat and Heurtey head offices, the Group recorded an operating loss of €39.3 million.

The Group registered a financial loss of -€3.5 million, of which -€0.9 million in interest expenses, stable compared to 2016, and -€2.6 million in exchange losses.

As a precaution, the Group did not record any deferred tax asset for the fiscal losses generated over the period, therefore, the net consolidated result amounted to -€42.9 million.

Strong decrease of order intakes

In a persistently difficult market environment, the Group recorded €144 million of order intakes in 2017, 56% less than in 2016. The Furnaces segment accounted for 75% of these orders (24% in refining, 39% in hydrogen and 12% in petrochemicals), while the Gas segment represented 25%. This can be broken down as follows: 21% from the Americas, 54% from Asia/Oceania, 17% from Middle East/Africa and 8% from Europe/Russia.

Financial status

As of 31 December 2017, the Group has €26.5 million of financial debt (including €15 million overdrafts), down €13.5 million compared to 2016. Further to the repayment of its syndicated loan mid-term debt and revolving credit the Group is now mainly financed by Axens through current account advances. As of 31December 2017, these advances amounted to €56 million. The marketable securities, cash and cash equivalents amounted to +€38.5 million.

The cash consumed in operating activities is €38.7 million due to operating losses over the period.

The closing net cash amount to €23.5 million compared to €13.3 million in 2016.

Outlook 2017

The backlog as of 31December 2017 was €177 million. In 2017, the Group has decided to adjust the backlog by deducting €107 million related to the contracts signed with Venezuelans clients, on hold for several years and for which the re-start is not anticipated considering the economic and political situation of this country.

The backlog of €177 million is down compared to €304 million as at 31 December 2016 after adjustment of Venezuelan contracts.

The Gas branch accounted for 48% of backlog, and the Furnaces branch for 52% (26% refining, 15% hydrogen and 11% petrochemicals). The Americas accounted for 57% of the backlog, Asia/Oceania 21%, Middle East/Africa 18%, and Europe/Russia 4%.

The Group has now completed the merger of its commercial and operational activities of project execution in France for its Furnaces and Gas businesses in a joint management and a full merge of its technical disciplines (engineering, purchasing, inspection, documentation control) and its support services.

The Group has now, in 2018, a safer project execution base and more efficient and better-coordinated resources for the execution of its turnkey projects.

In 2018, the Group will continue the merge with its shareholder Axens with the objective of securing its recovery and implementing the commercial synergies.

For 2018, the Group is expecting the market environment to remain difficult, and has set its target revenues between €250 million and €280 million.

Next press release: Q1 2018 revenues, 17 May 2018 after market close

ANNEXES

Income statement (IFRS)

(in thousands) 2017 2016 Revenues 235,548 319,103 Cost of sales (237,895) (284,168) Gross margin (2,348) 34,935 Administrative and commercial expenses (32,563) (35,236) Current operating income (34,911) (300) Other operating income and expenses (4,392) (6,574) Operating income (39,303) (6,874 Share of net income from equity-accounted joint ventures (96) (19) Operating income including the share of net income from equity-accounted joint ventures (39,399) (6,893) Income from cash and cash equivalents 543 355 Cost of gross financial debt (1,448) (1,206)) Cost of net financial debt (905) (851) Other financial income and expenses (2,552) (1,363 Other financial income and expenses (2,552) (1,363) Income before tax (42,856) (9,107) Tax on income (42) 2,039 Consolidated net income (42,898) (7,068) Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (minority interests) 46 89 Net income, Group share (42,944) (7,157)

Balance sheet (IFRS) Assets

(in thousands) 31 December 2017 31 December 2016 Non-current assets Goodwill 64,183 68,152 Intangible assets 8,791 9,883 Tangible assets 8,760 10,812 Financial assets 2,516 1,587 Other non-current assets 816 819 Interests in equity-accounted joint ventures 6 338 Derivative financial instruments 0 11 Deferred tax assets 9,079 11,090 94,151 102,691 Current assets Inventories 1,662 1,902 Existing construction contracts (assets) 87,793 105,193 Trade receivables and related accounts 93,234 108,294 Current taxes (assets) 9,018 5,643 Other current assets 42,022 37,284 Derivative financial instruments 147 603 Cash and cash equivalents 38,553 39,861 272,429 298,779 TOTAL ASSETS 366,580 401,470

Balance sheet (IFRS) Liabilities

(in thousands) 31 December 2017 31 December 2016 Shareholders' equity and liabilities Equity capital 16,415 16,415 Issue premiums 35,538 35,538 Consolidated reserves Group share 31,543 38,418 Profit for the year Group share (42,944) (7,157) Translation reserves (553) 5,988 Shareholders' equity (Group share) 39,999 89,204 Non-controlling interests (minority interests) 380 328 Total shareholders' equity 40,379 89,532 Non-current liabilities Financial debt 8,241 4,741 Provisions 141 500 Provisions for pension liabilities and similar 1,892 1,871 Deferred tax liabilities 4,300 5,894 Other non-current liabilities 1,644 1,866 16,218 14,872 Current liabilities Financial debt 18,233 35,270 Provisions 9,776 8,395 Existing construction contracts (liabilities) 45,598 38,373 Trade payables and related accounts 166,039 190,323 Current tax liabilities 2,723 3,086 Derivative financial instruments 98 432 Other current liabilities 72,515 21,186 309,982 297,066 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 366,580 401,470

Cash flow statement (IFRS)

(in thousands) 2017 2016 Consolidated net income (42,898) (7,068) Elimination of net income from equity-accounted joint ventures 96 19 Elimination of amortisation, depreciation and provisions 7,352 4,091 Elimination of revaluation gains/losses (fair value) 474 (674) Elimination of the discounting effect 24 25 Elimination of other items without cash impact Elimination of income from transfers and dilution losses and profits (26) 122 Income and expenses in connection with share-based payments Self-financing capacity after the cost of net financial debt and tax (34,977) (3,485) Elimination of tax expenses (income) 42 (2,039) Elimination of the cost of net financial debt 905 851 Self-financing capacity before the cost of net financial debt and tax (34,030) (4,673) Impact of changes in WCR (2,501) (10,400) Taxes paid (2,205) (1,496) Cash flow from operating activities (38,737) (16,569) Impact of changes in scope (316) (3) Acquisition of tangible and intangible fixed assets (1,919) (2,849) Changes in loans and advances granted 8 (481) Disposal of tangible and intangible fixed assets 21 (12) Other flows from investment 14 (14) Cash flow from investing activities (2,192) (3,359) Capital increase other Loan issues 8, 102 8,571 Loan repayments (10,412) (9,990) Shareholder transactions: partial disposals acquisitions Net financial interests paid (459) (706) Dividends paid to Group shareholders Axens current account 56,000 0 Other flows from financing operations 0 (26) Cash flow from financing activities 53,231 (2,152) Impact of changes in foreign exchange rates (2,062) 1,434 Change in cash position 10,239 (20,646) Opening cash position 13,327 33,973 Closing cash position 23,566 13,327 Change in cash position 10,239 (20,646)

