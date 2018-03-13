Kieffer Starlite: National Sign Company Wins Design Contest

LINCOLNSHIRE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2018 / National sign company Kieffer | Starlite in Lincolnshire, IL, is proud to announce that they have won a new award. They have received the 1st Place Award in the 2017 Sign Design Contest at the Joint Fall Conference of the Illinois Sign Association (ISA) and the Wisconsin Sign Association (WSA). The award-winning sign was produced for Atlantic Aviation. The sign was given the 1st Place award in the Illuminated Signage category.

Ed Davies from Kieffer | Starlite says, "Since 1959, Kieffer & Co., Inc. has provided a quality, full-service sign manufacturing process, providing the results that our clients want and expect. We have created a variety of signage for local, regional and national business alike. In fact, some of the most recognizable national signs have been designed and manufactured by Kieffer. We are incredibly proud to have been recognized for this."

The Illinois Sign Association has been holding the Sign Design Contest for over 30 years to showcase creativity in design, medium, and execution in seven different categories. The Sign Design Awards were presented during a banquet dinner at the ISA/WSA Fall Conference.

The Illinois Sign Association (ISA) was formed 48 years ago to improve and advance the advertising sign industry, to elevate the standards of sale, manufacturing, installation, and service, and to establish a high regard for technical competence. ISA also strives to promote the public relations image for sound advertising and serves the best interests of the community. Those interested are encouraged to learn more about the Illinois Sign Association for further information.

People interested in the signage work of Kieffer are encouraged to contact them about their national sign services. The company focuses mainly on signage for the financial, lodging, healthcare, restaurants, retails, service, and sports and concert venues industries, but they would be happy to hear from anyone in any other industry as well. Ed Davies says: "In the digital age we have entered, businesses are investing a lot of time, energy and resources into their online presence. If your company's website is the face of your business online, then the sign on your building is an indicator of the personality and attitude of your business in the real world."





