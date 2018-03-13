Technavio market research analysts forecast the global automotive active rear axle steering market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180313006377/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global automotive active rear axle steering market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This market research report segments the global automotive active rear axle steering market by technology (single actuator and dual actuator) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). The report presents a detailed analysis of the latest trends, drivers, and challenges, and also includes the list of players and their key offerings in the market.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the increasing demand for pickup trucks and SUVs as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global automotive active rear axle steering market:

Increasing demand for pickup trucks and SUVs

The active rear axle steering technology will witness high adoption in SUVs and pickup trucks due to their enormous size. Therefore, the global automotive active rear axle steering market will be driven by the growth of the SUV and pickup truck markets during the forecast period. The demand for SUVs and pickup trucks has been gradually increasing. The pickup truck segment is one of the most popular segments among light commercial vehicles (LCVs) that has witnessed a lot of innovations such as coil-spring rear suspensions and turbocharged engine downsizing.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for automotive components, "There have been improvements in pickup truck features such as ride comfort and increased fuel economy. This has encouraged vehicle owners to upgrade their aging vehicles into pickup trucks. Furthermore, with the increase in the intercity logistics demand, the unit shipment of pickup trucks is expected to rise. OEMs, as well as end-consumers, are gradually becoming inclined toward these technological advances that will considerably help the pickup truck market to grow during the forecast period."

The demand for SUVs has increased significantly in the past five years. This is evident from their increasing volume sales. The emergence of small and crossover SUVs has further boosted the global SUV market as the automakers have made them more affordable along with lower cost of ownership. The global SUV market is booming with the increasing availability of SUVs over different segments and increasing consumer preference. Consumers are gradually shifting toward such category of vehicles from premium hatchbacks or sedans, thereby making the automakers concentrate more on SUV offerings. The growing demand for pickup trucks and SUVs will positively impact the automotive active rear axle steering market during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global automotive active rear axle steering market segmentation analysis

Of the two major technology segments, the single actuator segment dominated the global automotive active rear axle steering market with around 60% share in 2017. However, this segment will lose its share to the dual actuator segment during the forecast period.

In 2017, the EMEA region dominated the global automotive active rear axle steering market with approximately 60% share. The reasons for this dominance include the fast adoption of technological changes, innovation from the European automotive manufacturers, and the rapid growth of high-performance vehicle market in the European countries.

Technavio's best deals of the month! Celebrate Earth Day and clean energy with Technavio. Get 30% discounton all Energy reports. Offer valid from 12th March 18th March. OR Get 20% off on all Media and Entertainment Services reports. Offer valid only till the 31st of March.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180313006377/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com