IDenta Corp. Drug Kit Identifies 400 Kilograms of Cocaine for Argentine Forces

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2018 / IDenta Corp. (OTC PINK: IDTA), a worldwide leader in the development of Drug, Drug Precursor and Explosive Detection and Identification field kits, today announced that IDenta Corp. identification kits were used by Argentinian forces for the seizure of 400 kilograms of cocaine, an enormous amount. Authorities value the drugs at approximately $61 million. The Argentinian forces used IDenta's reliable cocaine kit to verify that the suspected substance was cocaine. The seizure has been published in many countries around the world (https://ria.ru/incidents/20180227/1515367486.html).

Amichai Glattstein, COO of IDenta, said, "IDenta is proud to have taken part in this important seizure. This further validates how important and reliable IDenta's technology is, and how it is being used in the worldwide war against drugs."

About IDenta Corp.

Since 2002, IDenta Corporation and its subsidiary, IDenta Ltd., have been recognized as worldwide leaders in the development of proprietary on-site Drug, Drug Precursor and Explosive Detection kits. IDenta Corp. develops, manufactures, and distributes revolutionary products for both the professional and civil markets which consistently pass the highest qualifications and testing procedures of law enforcement and security agencies around the world.

