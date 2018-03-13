SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has announced the release of their new 'cost model analysis study on the IT industry'. A renowned player in the IT industry wanted to devise strategies to identify the individual cost elements and assess the impact of each cost driver on the overall costs. The client wanted to leverage cost analysis solutions to gain better insights on potential risks and compare the prices of their services to determine if the benefits outweigh the costs.

According to the procurement analysts at SpendEdge, "Cost model analysis helps IT solutions providers to calculate and compare their financial information and point out gaps to bridge the uptake of cost."

Renowned IT solution providers are increasingly leveraging the use of cost model analysis solutions to improve their overall cost efficiency. Our cost model analysis solutions help firms compare the cost of their services with that of the competitors and allocate their resources accordingly to meet their changing business requirements. Additionally, our solutions also enable clients to achieve the lowest cost mix and create a scenario-based cost modeling solution.

The cost model analysis solutions provided by the experts at SpendEdge helped the IT client in identifying direct and indirect costs. The solutions also enabled the client to conduct quantitative and scenario-based cost modeling to understand the best negotiation levers. Moreover, it helped them identify the best negotiation levers to achieve maximum profits. Also, the solutions assisted them in collecting the supply market pricing data and the cost movement scenario for all the cost elements.

Cost model analysis solutions offered benefits that helped the IT industry client to:

Improve service value while increasing the overall profit margins

Negotiate with the suppliers to ensure maximum profitability

