The food producers sector was the worst performing in London on Tuesday, as the FTSE 100 ended over 1% lower. A 30% decline in shares of Irish sandwich maker Greencore dragged the sector down after a profit warning. Firstly, 2018 adjusted earnings per share were guided to a level 6% below market expectations, blamed on softer UK volumes due to weather and a restructuring of the US-based Peacock acquisition as well as the timing of new business and a headwind from the recovering pound hitting US ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...