CTEK Crowned the Winner in Auto Express Battery Charger Test Leading Global Brand Retains Top Spot

CTEK, a leading global brand in the care and maintenance of vehicle batteries, is celebrating after taking home the Auto Express 'Best Battery Charger' award with the CT5 TIME TO GO charger, beating off competition from brands including Noco, Ring, Sealey & Victron, to once again retain its crown.

As well as being the most efficient charger in the test, the CT5 TIME TO GO charger was commended for its safety and build features. The test also highlighted that CTEK continues to lead the way in product development. Unlike all other chargers in the test, the CT5 TIME TO GO takes a different approach to charging that will tell you how long it will take until the battery is charged and ready to go. Auto Express stated "If battery chargers are a mystery to you, this is the one to buy. It has all the various charging stages of other CTEK units, but doesn't confuse you with them. Instead, there's a more useful progress display indicating when to try to start the car after a flat battery."

Stefan Magnusson, Sales Manager Nordic & UK, CTEK commented: "We continue to see new entries into this category and we are absolutely delighted to win this highly prestigious accolade once again. Maximizing Battery Performance isn't just our strapline - it's right at the heart of everything we do and every product we make. It means we push the boundaries of research and development to bring new battery charging technologies to the market, our customers expect nothing but the best from our products.And we're ahead of the competition because we constantly improve and constantly innovate. The award is testament not only to the unrivalled technology contained within our complete range of consumer chargers, but also to the safety and useability of the CT5 TIME TO GO charger that best meets the today's motorist."

He continued "Vehicle batteries are becoming ever-more advanced and sensitive, being used more frequently and under more demanding conditions than ever before. As a result,battery careis a fast growing issue, particularly as life expectancy drops rapidly due to inadequate maintenance."

The CTEK CT5 TIME TO GO charges, conditions and maintains all types of 12V lead-acid batteries including maintenance free types and all chemistries including Wet, Calcium, GEL, AGM and EFB - the last two ytpes fitted to Start Stop vehicles. As with all CTEK products, the CT5 TIME TO GO is fully automatic, foolproof to connect, spark proof and reverse-polarity protected, for user safety and comes with a free 5 year manufacturers warranty.

ABOUT CTEK

CTEK is a leading global brand in the care and maintenance of vehicle batteries.

CTEK is a world leading authority on battery technology, battery chargers and battery care and has built a reputation for being first to market with new products.

CTEK chargers use patented technology to ensure that chargers condition, charge, and maintain all types of lead-acid and lithium (LiFePO4) batteries quickly, simply and safely.

CTEK supplies chargers to the world's most recognized manufacturers including Audi, Bentley, BMW, Corvette, Ferrari, Jaguar, Maserati, McLaren, Mercedes, Porsche, and Rolls- Royce.

