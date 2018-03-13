The "North America Business Process as a Service Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America Business Process as a Service Market would witness market growth of 10.6% CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023)

Business process-as-a service (BPaaS) is a total package that is offered by leading cloud service providers such as Genpact, IBM Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, and Capgemini.

The technology is offered to enable business process outsourcing (BPO) via cloud computing service model. BPO services are basically meant to cut labor expenses, and such cost cuttings can be attained with the help of BPaaS solutions. Rising investments into ICT domain by the governments in both developed developing regions is the factor that is driving the growth of the market.

The hybrid model would grow rapidly and would witness highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to expansion flexibility of the IT infrastructure and usage in the cloud.

Scope of the Report

Based on Business Process, the market report segments the market into Human Resource Management Operations, Accounting Finance, Sales Marketing, Customer Service Support, Procurement Supply Chain Management, and Others.

Based on Organization Size, the market report segments the market into Large Enterprises and Small Medium Enterprises.

Based on Vertical, the market report segments the market into BFSI, Telecom IT, Retail Ecommerce, Government, Manufacturing, Healthcare, and Others.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. North America Business Process as a Service Market

Chapter 4. North America Business Process as a Service Market by Organization Size

Chapter 5. North America Business Process as a Service Market by Vertical

Chapter 6. North America Business Process as a Service Market by Country

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

Accenture Plc.

Capgemini

Cognizant

EXL

IBM Corporation

Fujitsu Limited

SAP SE

Genpact

Oracle Corporation

Wipro Limited

