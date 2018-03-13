SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has announced the release of their new 'supplier profiling study on the media entertainment industry'. A renowned player in the media and entertainment industry was facing difficulties in improving the efficiency of their supply chain processes. The client was looking at implementing an effective supplier management solutions to monitor and evaluate the performance of suppliers.

According to the procurement analysts at SpendEdge, "The ongoing digital revolution across emerging economies has forced leading media and entertainment companies to implement strategies to improve their process efficiency."

In the media and entertainment industry, leading companies are looking at leveraging the use of supplier profiling solutions to meet the growing demands of the end-user segments efficiently. Our supplier profiling solutions help players in the media and entertainment space focus on profiling and identifying the potential suppliers in the market based on their strengths and weaknesses. It also helps the clients measure the supplier's performance based on various other factors.

The supplier profiling solutions offered by the experts at SpendEdge helped the client improve their overall efficiency by identifying the potential bottlenecks in the supply chain. The solutions also assisted the client in developing better operational facilities; thereby, enhancing their functional capabilities. Additionally, our supplier profiling solutions also helped the client focus on supply management in terms of sourcing and procurement functions.

The supplier profiling solutions offered benefits that helped the client to:

Refine their existing business model and make accurate business decisions across business units

Increase their supply chain efficiency by 25%

