Russia wants access to the substance used to poison former spy Mr Skripal and his daughter on 4 March before it answers Theresa May's ultimatum to give "a credible response" by the end of Tuesday or face consequences. Russia's foreign minister said that the claims of Russian involvement in the attack were "rubbish" and that they have been denied access to the substance that was used. "We have already made our statement on this case. Russia is ready to cooperate in accordance with the convention ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...