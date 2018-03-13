WEED, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Dr. Patrick E. Williams to Its Board of Directors

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2018 / WEED, Inc. (OTC PINK: BUDZ) (the "Company," or "WEED"), fka United Mines, Inc., a current alternative reporting public company focused on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human disease, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Patrick E. Williams to the Board of Directors of the Company as of January 23, 2018.

Dr. Williams is the President and Chief Science Officer of Sangre AT, LLC (dba "Sangre AgroTech"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. In that capacity, Dr. Williams oversees Sangre's Cannabis Genomic Study, including genomic sequencing, genetics-based breeding, plant tissue culture, and plant biochemistry, utilizing some of the most advanced sequencing and analytical technologies and proprietary bioinformatics data systems available. In addition to serving on the Company's Board of Directors, Dr. Williams will oversee genomic studies and clinical trials for the Company worldwide.

"We are very pleased to welcome Dr. Williams to the WEED, Inc. Board. His expertise in plant genetics and molecular biology and his guidance in managing projects are tremendously valuable to WEED's current genomic study, as well as our future plans," stated Glenn E. Martin, President and CEO of WEED.

Dr. Williams stated, "I am excited at the opportunity to join the WEED, Inc. Board. WEED is dedicated to the medical cannabis industry and is focused on developing the required scientifically-valid and evidence-based cannabis strains for the production of disease-specific medicines."

Dr. Williams has more than 30 years of experience in the development of new analytical methods and instruments for bio-molecular testing. Dr. Williams served on the National Scientific Review Board for the Human Genome Project, provided technical leadership as the branch chief of the Armed Forces DNA Technology Development Program of the Armed Forces Institute of Pathology at Walter Reed Army Medical Center, Washington, DC, and served on numerous NIH Study Sections on technology development. His responsibilities have included conceptualizing and managing key projects, technology transfers, and collaborative research programs, laboratory process improvement, grant writing, fundraising and budgeting, staffing, managing personnel, identifying outside collaborators, and directing subcontractors. Dr. Williams is focusing his years of experience on understanding the cannabis genome and how it will provide the blueprints for the development of significant medicinal products for the treatment of human disease.

About WEED, Inc.

WEED, Inc. (OTC PINK: BUDZ) is currently a USA-based alternative reporting public company that filed an S-1 Registration with the SEC on August 11, 2017. WEED Inc. is a multi-national, multi-faceted, vertically-integrated world class Cannabis organization. WEED is structured as a holding company doing business through its divisions, wholly-owned subsidiaries, and strategically placed collaborative partners to achieve and promote our global brand. WEED is dedicated to its global goals and outreach across the full spectrum of the Cannabis industry to find treatments and medical cures utilizing the Cannabaceae plant family. WEED does not grow, harvest, produce, or sell any substance in violation of US Federal law under The Federal Controlled Substances Act, and meets all standards of international law for WEED, Inc. subsidiaries in foreign locations. For additional information about WEED, Inc., please visit www.weedinc.co.

About Sangre AT, LLC

Sangre AT, LLC (dba "Sangre AgroTech") is a plant genomic research and breeding company comprised of top-echelon scientists with extensive expertise in genomic sequencing, genetics-based breeding, plant tissue culture, and plant biochemistry, utilizing the most advanced sequencing and analytical technologies and proprietary bioinformatics data systems available. For additional information about Sangre AgroTech, please visit www.sangreagrotech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements. Statements that are not a description of historical facts constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plans," "potential," "possible," "probable," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "could," or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in this release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's business, including that we have a limited operating history and very limited funds, are dependent upon key personnel whose loss may adversely impact our business, some of our potential business activities, while believed to be compliant with applicable state law, may be illegal under federal law because they violate the Federal Controlled Substances Act, and we may be subject to the risks related to the cost, delays, and uncertainties associated with potential future scientific research, product development, clinical trials and the regulatory approval process. We may not be able to enter into binding agreements related to the subject matter of this press release on terms favorable to us or at all. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

