

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China Lodging Group Limited (HTHT) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled RMB229.42 million, or RMB3.13 per share. This was up from RMB125.86 million, or RMB1.76 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 32.3% to RMB2.21 billion. This was up from RMB1.67 billion last year.



China Lodging Group Limited earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): RMB229.42 Mln. vs. RMB125.86 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 82.3% -EPS (Q4): RMB3.13 vs. RMB1.76 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 77.8% -Revenue (Q4): RMB2.21 Bln vs. RMB1.67 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 32.3%



