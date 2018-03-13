XNET EQUITY ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Xunlei Limited and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 20, 2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2018 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors who purchased Xunlei Limited ("Xunlei") (NASDAQ: XNET) ADSs between October 10, 2017, and January 11, 2018 .

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Xunlei had engaged in unlawful financial activity; (2) OneCoin was a form of disguised Initial Coin Offering; (3) Xunlei was engaged in the promotion of an Initial Miner Offering; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Xunlei's business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you suffered a loss in Xunlei you have until March 20, 2018, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

