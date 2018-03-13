The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of LJM Funds Management Ltd. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 10, 2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2018 / The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased LJM Preservation and Growth Fund (NASDAQ: LJMIX) offered by LJM Funds Management Ltd. between February 28, 2015 , and February 7, 2018 . The action, which was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, alleges that the Company violated federal securities laws.

In particular, the complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (1) LJMIX was not focused on capital preservation and left investors exposed to an unacceptably high risk of catastrophic losses; and (2) LJMIX had not taken appropriate steps to preserve capital in down markets.

Shareholders have until April 10, 2018, to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as lead plaintiff. You may choose to be an absent class member.

If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/ljm-funds-management-ltd?wire=1.

Joseph Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Joseph Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com

SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm