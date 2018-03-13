

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Airlines has issued an apology after a passenger's dog died after the crew insisted to keep the dog in an overhead bin.



Maggie Gremminger a passenger on the United fight 1284 from Houston Intercontinental to New York's LaGuardia said that a passenger boarded the flight with a TSA-compliant pet carrier with a small dog inside. The flight attendant insisted that the passenger should store the dog along with carrier inside the overhead bin. By the end of the trip, the dog had died in-flight.



'I want to help this woman and her daughter. They lost their dog because of an @united flight attendant. My heart is broken,' Gremminger tweeted along with photo of the passenger.



'This was a tragic accident that should never have occurred, as pets should never be placed in the overhead bin. We assume full responsibility for this tragedy and express our deepest condolences to the family and are committed to supporting them. We are thoroughly investigating what occurred to prevent this from ever happening again,' United Airlines spokesperson said.



The airline has said it will refund the cost of the tickets and pay for an autopsy as well.



As per United Airlines' policy on pets, a pet traveling in cabin must be carried in an approved hard-sided or soft-sided kennel. The kennel must fit completely under the seat in front of the customer and remain there at all times.



