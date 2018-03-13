VOD INVESTOR ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Vodafone Group Public Limited Company and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 20, 2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2018 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors who purchased Vodafone Group Public Limited Company ("Vodafone") (NASDAQ: VOD) ADRs between February 11, 2015, and January 11, 2018 .

There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Vodafone had contravened Australian law by permitting customers to purchase pre-paid mobile phones without first verifying their identities.

On January 10, 2018, the Australian Communications and Media Authority ("ACMA") issued a press release disclosing that, following an investigation into Vodafone Australia, it determined that the Company had "failed to verify the identity of at least 1,028 customers before activating their prepaid mobile services." Upon this news, Vodafone ADRs declined from a closing price of $32.60 on January 9, 2018, to a closing price of $31.44 on January 11, 2018.

If you suffered a loss in Vodafone you have until March 20, 2018, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights.

