Carnival Implements the World's First Multi-Orbit, Tri-Band Capable Shipboard Antenna System

The world's largest cruise operator leverages Intellian's latest 2.4 meter antenna systems to provide unprecedented global connectivity and gigabit broadband solutions.

LONDON, March 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellian, the world's leading provider of maritime satellite antenna systems, today announced that Carnival has installed Intellian's v240MT next generation tri-band and multi-orbit 2.4 meter antennas on-board several Carnival cruise ships enhancing the connectivity experience.

In the cruise sector, there is a real demand for innovative antenna technologies that can enable and support intense data-rich applications. In a world's first, Intellian's antennas will provide the Carnival cruise ships with seamless, high-speed connectivity that can truly power the cruise vessel's connectivity demands. Intellian's v240MT (2.4m) antennas, combined with the new Intelligent Mediator Solution, are specifically designed to deliver data rates exceeding 1 Gbps. This extraordinary level of performance, essentially giving passengers the same connectivity speeds they enjoy at home, has previously never been realised at sea.

Intellian's 2.4m class multi-band, multi-orbit MEO (Medium Earth Orbit) and GEO (Geostationary Earth Orbit) broadband antennas, unlock access to virtually any satellite constellation within seconds. These frequency-agnostic and orbit-agnostic capabilities, enabled by Intellian's innovative antennas and Intelligent Mediator Solution, ensure that the equipment's capabilities are future-proof to customers seeking the fastest and most reliable broadband connectivity.

The new Intellian v240MT solution, provides the unique capability of switching between different satellite frequency bands (C-, Ku-, and Ka-band), as needed without any user intervention. This then enables the operator to select the best solution for the geographic location or for flexibility in achieving the highest throughput on virtually any satellite.

The new antennas track GEO satellites and have the capability to track MEO moving satellites. This world's first solution enables operation on virtually any satellite network, and ensures compatibility for the future as new satellite constellations are launched. To manage the switching between GEO and MEO, Intellian introduces the all-new Intelligent Mediator Solution. This incredibly sophisticated system allows for automatic switching between networks, satellites, and most importantly, provides support for Dual Data Centres. All these systems are connected on-board using Intellian Fiber Optic connections, meaning there is no potential for signal loss over the extended cable runs found on large cruise vessels. This is also much easier to retrofit than the heavier coax cables often used.

Supporting Dual Data Centers on the Carnival ships ensures uninterrupted connectivity. The identical mirrored systems, including a full complement of antenna controllers, Intelligent Mediators and satellite modems, instant changeover is completely automated with no manual intervention, an important factor in crew safety and vessel operations.

The new Intelligent Mediator handles switching from each satellite frequency band, as well as different orbits. If one antenna becomes blocked by a part of the ship, the system will automatically select the next best solution and switch without any loss of connection for the guests and crew on-board. All of this happens automatically, without any user intervention, this ensures no loss of data and no dropped calls.

This World's first solution, combined with the latest satellite technology, provides Carnival with truly Global coverage, a tri-band, multi-orbit, high-speed internet experience, as well as a redundant, resilient system that supports the current satellite networks whilst ensuring capability for future networks and operational areas.

Reza Rasoulian, Vice President of Global Connectivity at Carnival commented, "Even when enjoying a cruise vacation experience, we can - and should - expect to experience the same levels of connectivity we enjoy on land. Carnival has set the industry standard for what can be achieved today in delivering the ultimate guest connectivity experience, and we are pleased to have Intellian's technical and engineering prowess with strong focus on innovation in allowing us to realise this feat. Intellian was able to create the fastest and most flexible system that will provide a unique travel experience and deliver memorable vacations for our guests, enable our team members to communicate with friends and family back home, and power our on-board systems. We have collaborated closely with Intellian over the past three years to ensure that the solution will provide us with the ability and flexibility to attain bandwidth in a more efficient and ubiquitous manner, which is a critical component in our end to end connectivity strategy. This system is the new class leading standard, supporting the on-board networks that provide unprecedented levels of connectivity to our guests across Carnival brands."

Eric Sung, CEO, Intellian commented, "Delivering reliable network services demands dependable, high-speed and seamless coverage across the world's oceans, and historically it has been a challenge to meet the users ever increasing demands for data. The Intellian multi-orbit, tri-band solution, combined with the Intelligent Mediator, represents a step-change in driving the highest standards in cruise vacation experiences. Carnival is leading the way in driving the next revolution in the global maritime industry, because it understands the power of digital technology to achieve advantages that reach way beyond improved operational efficiencies. Through partnering with forward-thinking industry leaders such as Carnival, Intellian is continually looking to redefine the meaning of intelligent satellite solutions and what these technologies are truly capable of achieving."

About Intellian Technologies, Inc.

Intellian is the world's leading provider of satellite communication antenna systems for the maritime, cruise, energy, fishing, yachting and military sectors. Founded in 2004, Intellian is leading the way in driving innovation in the satellite communications market. Top global players choose Intellian's maritime satellite antenna systems to deliver connectivity when it matters most.

Intellian operates in 10 offices worldwide, including global logistics centers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe, and is supported by a network of more than 550 partners across the globe. Intellian Technologies Inc. is listed on the Korean Stock Exchange, KOSDAQ (189300:KS)

More information may be found at www.intelliantech.com

About Carnival Corporation & plc

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), is the world's largest leisure travel company and among the most profitable and financially strong in the cruise and vacation industries, with a portfolio of 10 dynamic brands that include nine of the world's leading cruise lines. With operations in North America, Europe, Australia and Asia, its portfolio features Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Seabourn, AIDA Cruises, Costa Cruises, Cunard, P&O Cruises (Australia) and P&O Cruises (UK), as well as Fathom, the corporation's immersion and enrichment experience brand.

Together, these brands operate 103 ships with 231,000 lower berths visiting over 700 ports around the world, with 18 new ships scheduled to be delivered between 2018 and 2022. Carnival Corporation & plc also operates Holland America Princess Alaska Tours, the leading tour company in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon. Traded on both the New York and London Stock Exchanges, Carnival Corporation & plc is the only dual listed company in the world to be included in both the S&P 500 and the FTSE 100 indices.

In 2017, Fast Company recognized Carnival Corporation as being among the "Top 10 Most Innovative Companies" in both the design and travel categories. Fast Company specifically recognized Carnival Corporation for its work in developing Ocean Medallion', a high-tech wearable device that enables the world's first interactive guest experience platform capable of transforming vacation travel into a highly personalized and elevated level of customized service.

Additional information can be found on www.carnival.com, www.fathom.org, www.hollandamerica.com, www.princess.com, www.seabourn.com, www.aida.de, www.costacruise.com, www.cunard.com, www.pocruises.com.au, and www.pocruises.com.

