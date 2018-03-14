

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Members of the Bank of Japan's monetary policy board said that the country's economic expansion is continuing at a moderate pace, minutes from the bank's meeting on January 22-23 revealed on Wednesday.



The members added that exports were on a rising trend, which was helping to fuel the recovery.



Inflation is expected to continue an upward trend, with the target of 2 percent still firmly in place.



At the meeting, the bank voted to hold its target of raising the amount of outstanding JGB holdings at an annual pace of about JPY 80 trillion. It also decided to hold the -0.1 percent interest rate on current accounts that financial institutions maintain at the bank.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX