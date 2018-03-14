

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The value of core machine orders in Japan surged a seasonally adjusted 8.2 percent on month in January, the Cabinet Office said on Thursday - coming in at 872.3 billion yen.



The headline figure topped expectations for an increase of 5.2 percent following the upwardly revised 9.3 percent contraction in December (originally -11.9 percent).



On a yearly basis, core machine orders gained 2.9 percent - again exceeding expectations for a fall of 0.7 percent following the 5.0 percent fall in the previous month.



The total value of machine orders, which includes volatile ones for ships and electric power companies, climbed a seasonally adjusted 4.5 percent on month and 10.7 percent on year in January.



