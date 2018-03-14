Anywood Proposes a new trend for synthetic wood with Premium TS Wood, created by using next-gen dual extrusion, at 2018 Korea Build

SEOUL, South Korea, March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Anywood, Korea's top environmentally-friendly synthetic wood manufacturer (CEO: Cheol-Hwan Lim), participated in 2018 Korea Build (held in Ilsan KINTEX, Gyeonggido, South Korea) for four days from February 22, showcasing their second-generationsynthetic wood deck (WPC), block deck, assembly deck (self deck), and Premium TS Wood, which received considerable attention from the visitors.

Korea Build is an annual exhibition of architecture, construction, and interior design, the largest of its kind in South Korea, that showcases outstanding construction materials, interior styling, and interior design products.

Cheol-Hwan Lim, CEO of Anywood Co., Ltd., said, "Through 2018 Korea Build, Anywood had the chance to introduce its unique patented technology and next-generation synthetic woods to consumers and constructors as well as semi-permanent, foolproof construction methods to many people."

Anywood's synthetic woods are patented products that combined wood fiber and special plastic, boasting outstanding performance created by next-generation dual extrusion, as well as natural color and texture. The company has already been certified in 2016 for their outstanding product by Public Procurement Service and is supplying to and providing construction service for various public institutions and local governments in South Korea, from Korea Land Corporation to LH, Winter Olympics Pyeongchang, Gwangmyeong City, Seoul, and Busan, proving their reliability to global consumers.

Anywood's top brand Premium TS Wood has been applied to Donghae Thermal Power located in Gangwondo, South Korea, and exported to the US, Canada, UK, and Hong Kong, amidst continuous growth. It has perfectly overcome construction issues found in traditional synthetic wood materials due to poor strength, such as bending, discoloration, and chipping, while offering real wood texture and various colors.

