

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Allergan Plc's (AGN) Chief Executive Officer Brent Saunders received $32.83 million of compensation in 2017, compared to $4.14 million of compensation in 2016.



Saunders was awarded $22.68 million of restricted stock, a biennial grant, about three-quarters of which will vest only if the company meets goals for shareholder return as well as research and development milestones, according to a regulatory filing Tuesday. But, the company did not award restricted stock to him in 2016.



Saunders, 48, also got $8.75 million in cash bonuses, partly tied to stock return goals and cost savings achieved in the years following the company's 2014 acquisition of Forest Laboratories Inc. The board boosted his base salary to $1.23 million from $1.02 million in 2016.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX